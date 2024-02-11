Football: Marinos forward Nishimura joins Swiss club Servette on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Forward Takuma Nishimura will transfer from Yokohama F Marinos to Swiss top-flight side Servette on a loan deal initially until June, the J-League first-division club announced Saturday. Servette have the option to permanently sign the 27-year-old, who began his professional career at Vegalta Sendai and also had spells at CSKA Moscow and Portimonense. Nishimura helped Marinos win the J1 title in his first year at the club in 2022 and has scored 36 goals in 175 top-flight games, as well as three goals in five appearances for Japan. He will join Japanese defender Keigo Tsunemoto at the Geneva-ba...