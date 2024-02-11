Japan to pledge 15.8 bil. yen for Ukraine's reconstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will pledge 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) in aid to support the reconstruction of Ukraine from war damage in seven fields such as infrastructure rebuilding and demining, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday. The governments of the two countries are expected to agree on Japan's involvement in the European nation's post-war reconstruction and sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction slated for Feb. 19 in Tokyo. The conference in Tokyo to be held ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukr...