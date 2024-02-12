Basketball: Japan women’s team beats Canada to qualify for Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Star guard Mai Yamamoto came up clutch for Japan as the Tokyo Games silver medalist booked its place in the Paris Olympics women’s basketball tournament with a tense 86-82 victory over Canada on Sunday.

Akatsuki Japan advanced to its third straight Olympics by winning the four-team qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary, with a 2-1 record.

Head coach Toru Onzuka’s world No. 9 squad came into its final game of the round-robin needing to defeat fifth-ranked Canada to make sure of its ticket to Paris.

Yamamoto and power forward Evelyn Mawuli led Japan with 21 points apiece, while livewire guard...