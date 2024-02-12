Hilltop Hotel in Tokyo beloved by renowned writers temporarily closes

Newsfrom Japan

Hilltop Hotel, an old-fashioned establishment in Tokyo that served as the regular lodgings for many renowned figures in Japanese literature, closed Monday for an undetermined period due to the run-down condition of its 87-year-old building.

Yasunari Kawabata, who in 1968 became the first Japanese writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, and novelist Yukio Mishima were among the frequent users of the hotel, which opened in 1954 on a hilltop near Tokyo’s Jimbocho areas, home to many publishing companies and bookstores.

The art deco-style building was constructed in 1937 and designed by Ameri...