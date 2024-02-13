URGENT: Nikkei surges above 38,000 in 34-year intraday-high

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nikkei index surged Tuesday, gaining over 1,000 points to briefly trade above 38,000 for the first time in 34 years in a buying spree after a major technology firm revised its profit projections upward. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,066.55 points, or 2.89 percent, from Friday at 37,963.97, its highest close since January 1990. The broader Topix index finished 54.15 points, or 2.12 percent, higher at 2,612.03, its highest close since February 1990. Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.