URGENT: Daihatsu president to step down in wake of test fraud scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp’s small car manufacturing unit, said Tuesday its President Soichiro Okudaira will step down after a safety testing scandal led to a temporary suspension of all shipments at home and abroad.

Okudaira will be replaced by Masahiro Inoue, head of Toyota’s operations in the Latin America and Caribbean region, effective March 1, the automaker said.