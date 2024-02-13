Japan OKs bill to ease burden on truck drivers amid labor shortage

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government approved Tuesday a bill to improve labor conditions for truck drivers, promoting better pay and implementing measures to reduce hours worked in response to the labor shortage in the logistics industry.

The law will require prime contractors to keep documentation to track who works on their projects in a bid to crack down on cascading subcontracting which leaves the actual truck driver being paid a low wage.

Companies will be urged to reduce drivers’ waiting time when loading their cargo, imposing a fine of up to 1 million yen ($6,700) if they do not follow the state ord...