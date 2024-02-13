Baseball: Orix drawing record camp crowd, supporting quake-hit region

The Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes have attracted a record number of spectators to their spring training, backed by strong results in recent years and popularity-boosting efforts. On Sunday, the former team of new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had its largest-ever spring crowd of 29,196 and teamed up with Zweigen Kanazawa, a J-League football third-division club based in Ishikawa Prefecture, to collect donations for the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula. The two teams are holding their camps in the same sports park in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, while recovery work is un...
