Another Japanese prefecture to restrict night climbing on Mt. Fuji

The prefectural government of Shizuoka said Tuesday it will restrict entrance to trails on Mt. Fuji after 4 p.m. from this summer to ease overcrowding and enhance safety, following a similar announcement by neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture. The measures will be implemented on a trial basis to prevent unsafe climbing practices such as "bullet climbing," or trying to scale Japan's tallest 3,776-meter summit for sunrise in one go without sleeping overnight on the mountain, which straddles the two central prefectures. The three trails on the Shizuoka side -- Subashiri, Gotemba and Fujinomiya -- wi...