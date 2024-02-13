Football: Nadeshiko begin training ahead of N. Korea clashes

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's national women's football team began training Tuesday ahead of their final two Asian qualifying games for this summer's Paris Olympics, against North Korea. The first game, on Feb. 24, was scheduled to be held in Pyongyang, but the Asian Football Confederation has yet to confirm the venue. The return leg will be at Tokyo's National Stadium on Feb. 28. The tie's winner will earn a spot in Paris. Eleven players took part on the first day of Nadeshiko Japan's training camp in Chiba, east of Tokyo. Although the first game will apparently be at a neutral site, manager Futoshi Ikeda said the...