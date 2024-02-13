Football: Frontale survive tough game as ACL knockout stage opens

Newsfrom Japan

New forward Erison and veterans Marcinho and Akihiro Ienaga each scored in J-League side Kawasaki Frontale's 3-2 Asian Champions League victory over Shandong Taishan in Tuesday's first leg of their round-of-16 tie. Erison converted from the spot after a penalty just before the half-hour mark after the hosts were called for a handball in the area on a corner kick. After a dance-step run-up, the Brazilian drilled it home just inside the right post. "I'm really happy to score my first goal since joining Kawasaki Frontale," Erison said at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium. "A goal and a win is a...