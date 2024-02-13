URGENT: Dollar rises to 150 yen for first time since Nov.
The U.S. dollar strengthened past 150 yen Tuesday in New York for the first time since November, amid expectations the interest rate differential between Japan and the United States could remain wide for longer.
The U.S. currency last topped the psychologically important 150 yen threshold on Nov. 17. The Japanese and U.S. central banks have been pursuing divergent ultraloose and tight monetary policies, respectively.