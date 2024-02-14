Tokyo stocks open lower after sharp gains, Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains following surges the previous day and falls on Wall Street overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 219.62 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday to 37,744.35. The broader Topix index was down 23.82 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,588.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, pulp and paper, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.71-74 yen compared with 150.72-82 yen in New York and 149.58-59 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. T...