Japan’s currency diplomat says ready to act as needed amid yen’s fall

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said Wednesday the yen’s fall has been “very rapid” and driven in part by speculative moves, warning the government will respond “appropriately” if required.

The remarks came after the U.S. dollar hit a three-month high of 150.88 yen overnight, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data reduced market expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The yen’s fall “has been very rapid, which will negatively impact the economy,” Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters. The Japanese currency “has weakened ne...