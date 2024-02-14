Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after huge rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning as investors moved to lock in gains after the Nikkei index advanced more than 1,000 points the previous day, while buying of technology heavyweights limited the downside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 317.02 points, or 0.84 percent, from Tuesday to 37,646.95. The broader Topix index was down 37.48 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,574.55.

The U.S. dollar remained strong in the mid-150 yen range in Tokyo after hitting a three-month high of 150.88 yen overnight as higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price data lowered market expectations of an early in...