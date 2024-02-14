Baseball: Teenage slugger Sasaki to enroll at Stanford Univ.

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese teenage slugger Rintaro Sasaki will enroll at Stanford University in April before joining its baseball team for the 2025 season, the school announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, left-handed hitting first baseman will graduate in March from Iwate Prefecture’s Hanamaki Higashi High School. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi were coached there by Sasaki’s father, Hiroshi.

The 184-centimeter, 113-kilogram Sasaki declared his desire to play college baseball in the United States in October and chose not to enter Nippon Professional Baseb...