URGENT: Sony Group lifts FY 2023 net profit forecast to 920 bil. yen

Sony Group Corp. on Wednesday lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March to 920 billion yen ($6.1 billion) from an earlier estimate of 880 billion yen, buoyed by the robust performance in its music business.

Its sales projection for the full year was lowered to 12.3 trillion yen from a previous forecast of 12.4 trillion yen.

In the nine months ended December, net profit fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 781.57 billion yen on sales of 9.54 trillion yen, up 20.2 percent.