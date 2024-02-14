Tokyo stocks fall as gains locked in after surges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday as investors locked in gains to snap a three-day win streak that saw the Nikkei index climb over 1,800 points, while firm chip-related shares limited the downside.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 260.65 points, or 0.69 percent, from Tuesday at 37,703.32. The broader Topix index finished 27.44 points, or 1.05 percent, lower at 2,584.59.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pulp and paper, iron and steel and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar remained strong, mostly in the mid-150 yen range in Tokyo after hitting a three-month high of 150...