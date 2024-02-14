Baseball: Murakami, Genda named to Japan team to face European stars

Newsfrom Japan

Slugging third baseman Munetaka Murakami and shortstop Sosuke Genda were named Wednesday to play for Samurai Japan in two March games against a team of European stars. Murakami won a Triple Crown in 2022 and aspires to play in Major League Baseball, while Genda, who played hurt last year in the World Baseball Classic, won his sixth straight Golden Glove last year. Manager Hirokazu Ibata selected three other 2023 WBC veterans, second baseman Takumu Nakano, outfielder Kensuke Kondo and pitcher Hiroya Miyagi, along with four college players for the games on March 6 and 7 at Kyocera Dome Osaka. "(...