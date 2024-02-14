Football: Marinos draw their round-of-16 ACL opener against Bangkok

Newsfrom Japan

Australian Harry Kewell’s managing debut with Yokohama F Marinos ended in a 2-2 draw with Bangkok United in the first leg of their Asian Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday.

Trailing 2-1 since the first half, Bangkok United equalized through an epic effort from Mahmoud Eid in added time at Thammasat Stadium. Eid muscled his way to the edge of the area, lost the ball and was knocked to the turf before regaining his feet and heading in a cross.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead on goals by Elber and Kota Watanabe before Bangkok pulled one back through dangerous right back Nitipong Selanon ju...