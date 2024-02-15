Tokyo stocks open higher on tech gains after Wall St. rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, with the Nikkei index hitting a new 34-year intraday high, as buying was led by technology issues following advances by their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 393.34 points, or 1.04 percent, from Wednesday to 38,096.66. The broader Topix index was up 10.39 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,594.98.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, machinery, and oil and coal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.55-56 yen compared with 150.56-66 yen in New York an...