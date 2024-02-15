Renesas to acquire U.S. software firm Altium for $5.9 bil.
Japanese semiconductor company Renesas Electronics Corp. said Thursday it will acquire U.S. software firm Altium Ltd. for about 9.1 billion Australian dollars ($5.9 billion).
Altium provides development tools for designing electronic devices. Under the acquisition deal, Renesas aims to expand sales of its chips to firms that utilize Altium’s designing tools, a Renesas spokesperson said.
The Japanese company said it will acquire all outstanding shares of the California-based firm, originally founded in Australia, in the second half of this year, and make Altium a wholly-owned subsidiary.
