Tokyo stocks mixed as tech shares rise, profit-taking emerges

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning, as heavyweight technology shares were bought while profit-taking emerged after the Nikkei hit a new 34-year intraday high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 245.03 points, or 0.65 percent, from Wednesday to 37,948.35. The broader Topix index was down 2.69 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,581.90. The U.S. dollar weakened slightly to the lower 150 yen range in Tokyo. The U.S. currency was sold as prospects of interest rates staying high for longer were eased by a Federal Reserve official's remarks that the central bank is on track to its inflation tar...