Swimming: Japan’s Honda wins 200 butterfly at world championships
Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda pulled away late in the race to become Japan’s first men’s 200-meter butterfly world champion Thursday in Doha.
The 22-year-old swam stroke-for-stroke against Italy’s Alberto Razzetti before separating in the final meters at the Aspire Dome.
Honda touched the wall in 1 minute, 53.88 seconds, with Razzetti (1:54.65) taking silver and Austria’s Martin Espernberger rounding out the podium (1:55.16). Last year’s world champion, France’s Leon Marchand, did not compete in Doha.
The winning time was well outside Honda’s personal-best 1:52.70 at the Japan Ope...