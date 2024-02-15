Baseball: Ohtani takes batting practice in Dodgers uniform for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani cut an impressive figure Wednesday as he took batting practice in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform for the first time at spring training.

With fellow offseason arrival Yoshinobu Yamamoto watching, Ohtani took 29 swings and sent 10 over the fence, including five in a row, at the Dodgers’ practice facility in Glendale, Arizona.

The eye-catching display came in just his second batting practice on the field since undergoing surgery in September.

Speaking to broadcaster SportsNet LA, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts compared Ohtani to former teammate and seven-time National League Most Valua...