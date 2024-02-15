Man given prison term after food prank at beef bowl diner in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

A man who appeared in a viral video engaging in unsanitary behavior at a Yoshinoya beef bowl diner in Osaka was given a two-year-and-four-month prison term and fined 200,000 yen ($1,300) on Thursday, with the sentence also reflecting a drug offense.

Ryu Shimazu, a 35-year-old construction worker, was found guilty of obstructing business operations and causing property damage by bringing a communal container of pickled ginger directly to his mouth and eating from it in a video that was shared widely online.

The sentence by the Osaka District Court also reflected a separate conviction for growin...