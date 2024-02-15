Baseball: Free agent Fujinami inks 1-year deal with Mets

Newsfrom Japan

The New York Mets on Wednesday officially announced the signing of flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami, who joins fellow Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga at Citi Field in the second big-league season for both.

The 29-year-old Fujinami was a free agent after his debut year in the U.S. majors, which he started with the Oakland Athletics before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles. He went 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA pitching in 64 games over the season.

Fujinami’s one-year deal with the Mets is for $3.35 million and includes up to $850,000 in incentives, according to U.S. media.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98...