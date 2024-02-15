Basketball: Hachimura scores career-high 36 as Lakers beat Jazz

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored an NBA career-high 36 points and Anthony Davis poured in 37 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 138-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

With superstar LeBron James resting an injured ankle, Hachimura and Davis demolished an undersized Utah frontline and helped the Lakers improve to 6-1 over their last seven games before the NBA All-Star break.

Shouldering the type of offensive load expected of him when he plays for the Japanese national team, Hachimura shot 13-of-19 from the field, including a personal-best six three-pointers, while also using his physical strengt...