Football: J2 Kofu beaten 3-0 by Ulsan in ACL round of 16 1st leg
Ventforet Kofu have a mountain to climb to stay in the Asian Champions League after the J-League second-division outfit lost 3-0 away to Ulsan Hyundai in the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday.
The 2022 Emperor’s Cup champions Kofu had put in a series of commendable performances to top Group H, but came unstuck against the two-time reigning champions of South Korea’s K League at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.
Kofu will host Ulsan, the 2012 and 2020 ACL champions, at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg.
“We had a tame performance away from home so will give every bit of...