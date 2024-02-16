Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on tech gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, with the Nikkei index moving closer to its all-time high, on buying of technology shares after Wall Street gains overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 614.95 points, or 1.61 percent, from Thursday to 38,772.89. The broader Topix index was up 31.65 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,623.50.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.94-97 yen compared with 149.86-96 yen in New York and 150.20-21 yen in Tokyo...