Nikkei stock index hits new 34-year high on firm technology stocks

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, with the Nikkei index hitting a new 34-year high to move closer to an all-time record, led by firm technology shares after Wall Street advances overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 347.95 points, or 0.91 percent, from Thursday to 38,505.89. The broader Topix index was up 32.68 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,624.53.

The U.S. dollar rose to the lower 150 yen range in Tokyo, as traders sold the Japanese currency, seen as a safe-haven asset, following early-morning surges in stocks, dealers said.

At noon, the dollar fetched 150.27-30 yen compared wi...