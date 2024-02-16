Tennis: Osaka loses to Pliskova in Qatar Open quarterfinal
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Naomi Osaka exited the Qatar Open with a narrow quarterfinal loss to fellow former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.
Pliskova crept into the semis with a 7-6(6) 7-6(5) victory over the four-time major winner from Japan after both sets went to tiebreaks.
Osaka, who returned from a maternity break at the Brisbane Open in January, was playing in the last eight at a tournament for the first time in nearly two years.
Looking to avenge the first loss of her comeback to Pliskova in Brisbane, Osaka made a strong start by going up 5-3 in the first set in Doha.
The Czech player got back on leve...