Nikkei hits 34-year high, nears all-time record amid U.S. optimism

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended at a new 34-year high Friday, nearing an all-time record, as a wide range of issues were bought amid optimism over the U.S. economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 329.30 points, or 0.86 percent, from Thursday to 38,487.24, its highest close since Jan. 4, 1990. The broader Topix index finished 32.88 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 2,624.73, also the highest close since Feb. 20, 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining, and real estate issues.

The U.S. dollar rose to the lower 150 yen range in Tokyo as traders ...