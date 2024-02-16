Football: S. Korea sack Klinsmann after Asian Cup disappointment

Newsfrom Japan

Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as manager of the South Korean men’s national football team Friday in the wake of a disappointing exit from the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The Korea Football Association announced the sacking of the 59-year-old German barely a year into a tenure racked by criticism of his leadership.

South Korea arrived as one of the favorites for the Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 Asian Cup but lost 2-0 in the semifinals to rank underdogs Jordan without managing a shot on goal.

Reports have since emerged of a brawl between the team’s captain, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung Min, and rising Paris Sain...