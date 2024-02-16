Top U.S., Chinese diplomats meet in Munich

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday began talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi as part of efforts to maintain frequent high-level communications between the two countries. The meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in the German city comes as the United States and China have agreed to responsibly manage differences and cooperate where they can, despite long-running tensions over issues including Taiwan's future, human rights and trade restrictions. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, and Wang held more than 12 hours of discussions over two days ...