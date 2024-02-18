Japan drops to 26th globally in annual pay for IT workers

Newsfrom Japan

IT engineers working in Japan were paid an average of $36,061 in 2023, dropping six places from the previous year to rank 26 among 72 countries, a recent study found. The fall highlights lagging wage growth in Japan despite growing global demand for engineers in the industry due to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, according to staffing service firm Human Resocia Co. "Even disregarding the effects of a weak yen, (Japan's) competitiveness is receding when looking at salaries," a member of the research team said. "There are concerns that Japan is be...