Character bento classes boost restaurant potential amid Japan boom

Newsfrom Japan

Workshops for foreign visitors to make bento box lunches with food items arranged in the shapes of cute characters could help uncover new possibilities for restaurants seeking to cater to the inbound tourist trade. While cooking classes for tourists are not a new concept, the newly-launched "kyaraben" classes by event-organizing group Umami Experience are hosted by dining establishments, effectively utilizing the gap between mealtimes to generate new revenue streams. "When considering how to increase sales in the downtime between lunch and dinner, we thought of a tripartite approach, where the...