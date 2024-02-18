Football: Furuhashi nets 9th league goal as Celtic held to late draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored his ninth goal of the season in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as Celtic were held to a late 1-1 draw at home against Kilmarnock. The 29-year-old got his first league goal of the calendar year when he nodded home Anthony Ralston's cross from the right at the far post in the 32nd minute at Celtic Park. But David Watson headed in the equalizer in the second minute of second-half stoppage time as Celtic settled for their second draw in their last three league outings. Celtic lead the table on 62 points, a point above their Old Firm rivals Rangers who are...