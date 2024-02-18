Australia looks to Japan for collaboration with AUKUS on defense tech

Newsfrom Japan

Australia is keen to see Japan collaborate with the AUKUS security partnership, also involving the United States and Britain, on defense technology development in the future, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a recent interview. While ruling out Tokyo's participation in the centerpiece project for AUKUS to deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, Marles said Australia wants to "work more closely with Japan" on technological developments, acknowledging that the Asian nation is a "place of innovation" and is "at the cutting edge of technology." "I think it ...