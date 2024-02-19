Japan to pledge support for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction
Japan is expected to pledge Monday to support Ukraine’s reconstruction following its war with Russia, leveraging the Asian country’s technologies and experience in recovering from earthquakes.
At the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver remarks via a video message, around two years after Russia invaded his country in February 2022.
During the one-day meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal are set to sign memorandums of cooperation in variou...