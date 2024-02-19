Tokyo stocks open flat on Wall St. falls, buying amid optimism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Monday, as declines following falls on Wall Street late last week were offset by buying amid optimism over the Nikkei index likely reaching an all-time high soon.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 4.93 points, or 0.01 percent, from Friday to 38,482.31. The broader Topix index was up 2.73 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,627.46.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation and rubber product issues, while main gainers were farm and fishery, and pulp and paper issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fe...