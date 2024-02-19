Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak Wall St., record Nikkei hope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday morning as selling prompted by falls on Wall Street late last week was offset by buying on hopes that the Nikkei index will reach an all-time high soon.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 121.65 points, or 0.32 percent, from Friday to 38,365.59. The broader Topix index was up 3.58 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,628.31.

The U.S. dollar slightly retreated to around the 150 yen line in Tokyo following the currency’s sharp gain last week.

At noon, the dollar fetched 149.94-95 yen compared with 150.18-28 yen in New York and 150.23-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday....