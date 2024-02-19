Football: Kubo scores for Sociedad in comeback win over Mallorca

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo notched his seventh goal of the Spanish La Liga season Sunday as he helped Real Sociedad come back to beat Mallorca 2-1.

The 22-year-old Samurai Blue star equalized against his former club in the 38th minute at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix after Antonio Sanchez had given the hosts an early lead.

Kubo picked up the ball inside halfway and dribbled into the area before drilling a low shot past Mallorca keeper Predrag Rajkovic. The attacker refrained from celebrating out of respect for Mallorca fans who supported him during two separate loan stints with the club.

