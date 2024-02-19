Tokyo stocks end mixed on weak tech shares, Nikkei record high hope

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Monday as technology shares were sold, although sentiment was supported by optimism over the benchmark Nikkei index likely reaching an all-time high soon.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 16.86 points, or 0.04 percent, from Friday at 38,470.38. The broader Topix index finished 14.96 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 2,639.69, its highest close since February 1990.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product and electric appliance issues, while farm and fishery, and bank issues led gainers.

The U.S. dollar dipped to around the 150 ye...