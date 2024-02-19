Tokyo bourse reclaims top spot for market capitalization in Asia

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has reclaimed top spot in Asia in total market capitalization of listed companies in U.S. dollar terms, data showed Monday, some three-and-a-half years after it ceded the title to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average is trading close to its all-time high as Tokyo shares make a stellar start to 2024, helped by an economic slowdown in China leading investors in Asian markets to move funds to Japan.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. is now the fourth largest bourse operator globally by total market cap of stocks listed on its exchanges, according to da...