JAL flies 1st freighter in 13 years amid high online shopping demand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Monday began flying a cargo plane for the first time in more than 13 years, as the company hopes to tap into growing demand for online shopping worldwide following the coronavirus pandemic. JAL's dedicated cargo aircraft service is offered in partnership with a subsidiary of DHL Group, the world's leading logistics company, and involves signing a contract to load a certain amount of cargo on the airline's planes. The Japanese company's first freighter since the service resumed left for Taipei from Narita airport near Tokyo on Monday. A remodeled Boeing 767 passenger jet, ...