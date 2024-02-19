Football: 4 Japan players waiting in London for N. Korea match venue
The Japan Football Association said Monday four England-based players from the women’s national team are waiting in London as the venue of this weekend’s match against North Korea is still undecided.
With a Paris Olympic berth on the line, Saturday’s first leg of their home-and-away tie was initially scheduled to be held in Pyongyang, but now it is expected to be played at a neutral venue after the JFA conveyed concerns over numerous issues to the Asian Football Confederation.
These included travel difficulties due to limited flights to Pyongyang, delays in working-level negotiations with Nort...