Football: Sanfrecce hope new stadium can draw visitors year-round

J-League football club Sanfrecce Hiroshima will kick off the Japanese top-flight season Friday in a new stadium built on prime real estate with the aim of drawing visitors even when matches are not being played.

Officially opened on Feb. 1, Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima is located in the central part of the city, within walking distance from the world-famous Atomic Bomb Dome.

A grass field and commercial facilities, including a store to sell locally made products, will be open adjacent to the stadium year-round from August.

Sanfrecce hope that Japanese visitors and tourists from overseas alike wi...