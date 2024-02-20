China coast guard inspects Taiwan tourist ship as tensions rise

Newsfrom Japan

China has inspected a Taiwanese sightseeing vessel near Taiwan’s remote Kinmen island, according to Taipei, as cross-strait tensions rise following the deaths of two Chinese fishermen last week when their boat was chased by Taiwanese authorities.

Chinese coast guard officers boarded the sightseeing vessel to check its route plan, certificate and the licenses of its captain and crew, Taiwan’s coast guard said Monday. Kinmen is located just a couple of kilometers away from Xiamen, a port city in the Chinese province of Fujian.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s premier, Chen Chien-jen, called on both sides of...