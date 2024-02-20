Football: China's Shandong eliminate Kawasaki from ACL last 16

Newsfrom Japan

China's Shandong Taishan defeated Kawasaki Frontale 4-2 on Tuesday to claim a 6-5 aggregate victory in their Asian Champions League last-16 clash. The visitors erased a 3-2 deficit from last week's opening leg in China thanks to a brace from Brazilian striker Cryzan and an injury-time goal by countryman Jadson that sealed their quarterfinal berth. Sota Miura and Erison found the net for the J-League side, who were left ruing missed chances after dominating possession at Todoroki Stadium. Shandong opened the scoring through Cryzan in the eighth minute after Takuma Ominami gave away the ball nea...